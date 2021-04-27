Warmth & humidity increase ahead of our next rain maker

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - High pressure will shift from the Carolina Coast into the Atlantic and prompt some changes in our weather that lead to our next rain maker.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mainly cloudy and increasingly humid and muggy. We’ll cool to only the lower 70s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 66 degrees. Patchy fog can reduce the visibility for the morning drive, especially along and south of I-20. Wednesday will be mainly cloudy. A stray shower is possible, the probability of that happening is less than 10%. The high temperature will be near 86 degrees.

Looking Ahead

That high pressure is still our primary influence, but it’s shifting eastward and giving up some territory as a developing storm system over the Central and Southern Plains advances eastward toward us. That system triggered some strong thunderstorms over northern Texas, and some severe thunderstorms are possible from Texas to Oklahoma and Kansas overnight through early Wednesday morning. That storm system is our next rain maker.

Our Next Rain Maker

Severe thunderstorms are unlikely in Mississippi and Alabama, but this storm system will provide some rain for us. The rain is currently on track to arrive Thursday evening between 7 PM and 10 PM. It will track from west to east across our area and bring some heavy rain and gusty winds with it. It will exit our area Friday morning between 5 AM and 8 PM. On this timing Thursday will be dry during the day. So will Friday. The rain will primarily fall overnight.

