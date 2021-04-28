Advertisement

Pharmacy board sets meeting with owner of Sumter Co. drug stores

The City of York was not given advance notice.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama State Board of Pharmacy will hold a meeting with the owner of two drug stores that closed without warning this week in Sumter County.

The board called the owner of York Drugs and Livingston Drugs, Zachary Riley, to set up a meeting by April 30th about the pharmacies closing.

The City of York was not given advance notice. The pharmacy board said it was notified the weekend of April 23rd when someone sent them a picture of a sign on the door, that stated normal operations had ended until new ownership can take over the businesses.

