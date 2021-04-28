Bland loses Democrat runoff, Smith advances to general election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian voters have decided who will be the Democrat nominee for mayor. Jimmie Smith has defeated incumbent Mayor Percy Bland in the Democrat runoff. In complete but unofficial totals, including absentee ballots received as of Tuesday, Smith held a 3,229 to 2,364 vote lead over Bland.

“We gave a good fight for eight years. We did a lot for this city and we’re going to finish up the next two and a half months and continue to do great things in this city before we leave on June 30th,” Bland said. “Hopefully the new mayor will continue. We have a lot of prosperous things coming here with multi-million dollar projects going on all across the city. I just met with all the people I’ve worked with for the past eight years and thanked them and how blessed I’ve been to have them around me. My wife gets a husband back and my son gets a dad back and we’ll be fine. I just want to thank all the people who supported us for twelve years. Thank you. We appreciate it.”

Smith will face Republican Robert J. Ray and independent Weston Lindemann in the general election June 8. Bland, who also owns a State Farm agency in Meridian, is now completing his second term in office. Smith is a retired Lauderdale County supervisor and former police detective.



Absentee ballots that are postmarked by Apr. 27 may still be counted in the race if they arrive at the city clerk’s office by Tuesday, May 4.

