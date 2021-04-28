Bland proud of accomplishments in two terms as Meridian Mayor

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

For the first time in 8 years, Meridian will have a new mayor.

Following Tuesday night’s Democratic runoff victory, Jimmie Smith moves on to the general election in June after a victory over incumbent Mayor Percy Bland.

Mayor Bland was looking for a third term, but instead will serve out his current term until the end of June. Newscenter 11 asked Bland what he thinks his legacy as mayor will be.

”I don’t know when the books are all said, we changed a lot of cultures and norms in city government in this city,” said Bland. “You know from the physical buildings that you see at Velma Young, The Children’s Museum, The Max, The Three Foot. I don’t know. Time will tell that. I love this city and I love to be the mayor for 8 years and I thank the people for voting for me for two terms.”

Bland says that after serving out his term, he plans on spending a lot more time with his family.

