City of Meridian Arrest Report April 27, 2021
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANGELO B COOLEY
|1979
|1809 CENTRAL ST JACKSON, MS
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|DANNA FAIRCLOTH
|1985
|253 CORA ST PHILADELPHIA, MS
|DUI OTHER
|BRIAN L ROBINSON
|1991
|HOMELESS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|DARRYL L FRANKLIN
|1990
|810 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CRYSTAL G BOYD
|1984
|1611 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|BRANDON T MITCHELL
|1991
|419 MLK JR DR FOREST, MS
|DUI
TRESPASSING
SHOPLIFTING
|LADARIUS T JOHNSON
|1990
|1512 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|TADARIUS ROGERS
|1994
|7100 OLD HWY 80W MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JAQUAESHA MCCOY
|1999
|1509 65TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TRESPASSING
|MARCUS DANIELS
|1995
|1901 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
PETIT LARCENY
|CARLTON EDWARDS
|1983
|1931 9TH AVE MERIDAIN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|JASON L LEDDON
|1983
|6311 GRANTHAM RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|DEGHANDA HOLT
|1977
|324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
PROFANE LANGUAGE
|JONATHAN ROBERTS
|1984
|5516 NORTH LAKE DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CARLOS M WATKINS
|1972
|116 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|MATTHEW J CHANEY
|1993
|1716 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:25 AM on April 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:29 AM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3300 block of 8th Street.
At 4:03 PM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:46 AM on April 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 4th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 1:55 AM on April 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of 25th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 2:54 PM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 1:04 PM on April 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3200 block of Grandview Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:20 AM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:41 PM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:05 PM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1900 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:36 AM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of 11thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:39 PM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 71stPlace. Two residences and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.