City of Meridian Arrest Report April 27, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANGELO B COOLEY19791809 CENTRAL ST JACKSON, MSINDECENT EXPOSURE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DANNA FAIRCLOTH1985253 CORA ST PHILADELPHIA, MSDUI OTHER
BRIAN L ROBINSON1991HOMELESSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DARRYL L FRANKLIN1990810 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CRYSTAL G BOYD19841611 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
BRANDON T MITCHELL1991419 MLK JR DR FOREST, MSDUI
TRESPASSING
SHOPLIFTING
LADARIUS T JOHNSON19901512 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TADARIUS ROGERS19947100 OLD HWY 80W MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JAQUAESHA MCCOY19991509 65TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TRESPASSING
MARCUS DANIELS19951901 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
PETIT LARCENY
CARLTON EDWARDS19831931 9TH AVE MERIDAIN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JASON L LEDDON19836311 GRANTHAM RD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DEGHANDA HOLT1977324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
PROFANE LANGUAGE
JONATHAN ROBERTS19845516 NORTH LAKE DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CARLOS M WATKINS1972116 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSINDECENT EXPOSURE
MATTHEW J CHANEY19931716 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:25 AM on April 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:29 AM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3300 block of 8th Street.
At 4:03 PM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:46 AM on April 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 4th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 1:55 AM on April 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of 25th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 2:54 PM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 1:04 PM on April 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3200 block of Grandview Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:20 AM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:41 PM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:05 PM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1900 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:36 AM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of 11thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:39 PM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 71stPlace. Two residences and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

