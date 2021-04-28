City of Meridian Arrest Report April 27, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 4:25 AM on April 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 8:29 AM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3300 block of 8th Street.

At 4:03 PM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:46 AM on April 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 4th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 1:55 AM on April 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of 25th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 2:54 PM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 1:04 PM on April 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3200 block of Grandview Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:20 AM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:41 PM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:05 PM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1900 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:36 AM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of 11thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:39 PM on April 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 71stPlace. Two residences and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.