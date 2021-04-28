Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 334 new cases reported Wednesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 334 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths and 28 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.(none)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 334 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths and 28 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday. There have been a total of 7,193 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

Click here to see county-by-county case totals.

According to MSDH, more than 1.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 759,600 people being fully vaccinated.

MSDH operates free drive-through vaccinations sites in locations around the state for anyone 16 years of age or older. (A parent or guardian must accompany minors to their vaccination.) Schedule a drive-through appointment here. Find a vaccine provider by county here.

