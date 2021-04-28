Hinds County man ordered to pay more than $11.3 million in wrongful death lawsuit

Jefferson said that argument then led to a confrontation between Jones and O’Bryant.



“This was in a span of about six minutes,” said Jefferson. “The defendant grabs a gun, and his wife makes him put the gun back. Willie goes outside, then defendant goes outside after him and closes the door.”



While outside, the lawsuit alleges O’Bryant and possibly others “confronted and battered Jones and used nylon rope to hang him.”

Jefferson said O’Bryant then called 911 to report that Jones hung himself. However, Jefferson doesn’t think that’s what really happened.



“One of the biggest pieces of evidence is Willie had an arm injury; he couldn’t lift his arm above his head, his right arm,” said Jefferson. “That had been documented on medical records. With his arm injury, he wouldn’t have been able to tie the knots above his head.”



Jefferson, who works with JULIAN, a civil rights and international human rights organization, and the Bellinder Law Firm began conducting their own investigation. The attorney believes O’Bryant contributed to the 21-year-old’s death.



Jefferson alleges that witnesses said they heard some commotion coming from outside the home that night.



“The fact that the threat he issued four days before,” she said. “The fact that he went to get a gun and had to be made to put it back. His history with having attempted to murder somebody before who was dating his stepdaughter — and this person is also Black, the witnesses, what they heard that night.”



Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said his office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and the FBI all investigated the death, and all three ruled it as a suicide. The sheriff said nothing in the investigations indicated foul play being involved. At this time, Lee said the investigation is open, but it’s inactive and now in the FBI’s hands.



Meanwhile, the attorneys representing Jones’ family said they disagree with those findings, and they’re hoping to have criminal charges filed against O’Bryant.



“The first line of offense would be the DA (district attorney); it could be a federal prosecutor that chose to take jurisdiction. The Attorney General’s Office, I think, may have some level of jurisdiction that could do it, but the DA is the first and foremost individual whom this would typically go through.”



O’Bryant did not show up and defend himself during this civil trial. WLBT reached out to O’Bryant’s family for a comment but did not hear back from them.