Mississippi resumes use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after temporary halt

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi will now resume the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after a temporary halt.

MSDH halted the J&J vaccine after a federal suggestion following several reports of a rare blood clot in those who received the vaccine.

Despite the pause, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs told those who’ve received the vaccine not to panic. The J&J vaccine has since been approved to resume and many states have brought it back.

