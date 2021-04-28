Advertisement

Mississippi resumes use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after temporary halt

Mississippi is resuming the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after a temporary halt.
Mississippi is resuming the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after a temporary halt.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi will now resume the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after a temporary halt.

MSDH halted the J&J vaccine after a federal suggestion following several reports of a rare blood clot in those who received the vaccine.

Despite the pause, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs told those who’ve received the vaccine not to panic. The J&J vaccine has since been approved to resume and many states have brought it back.

