Local civic club donates to domestic violence shelter

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Downtown Optimist Club donated $1,000 to Care Lodge at its April meeting.

Care Lodge provides help and special services for local domestic violence victims. The agency relies on donations to provide this important service. The Downtown Optimist Club said they wanted to provide support to Care Lodge for the important work they do.

“We have a great partnership with Care Lodge, they help us out with our pancake jubilee every year and we just look for as we go back out into the community, the workforce, and into our other groups, we love to tell other folks about the service and how great and needed it is in our area,” said President of Downtown Optimist Club, Trey Hannah.

Statistics show that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men are victims of domestic violence. 1 in 3 teenagers are victims of dating violence. Care Lodge said that having meetings with organizations helps spread awareness of domestic violence.

”Community support is so important to what we do. We couldn’t do it without community clubs like the Downtown Optimist Club just helping us out not only connect with other resources in the community but also we gave out a lot of materials today, that they can connect to the places that they frequent just so we can reach more individuals, " said Executive Director of Care Lodge, Abby Miller.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the Care Lodge hotline at 601-693-4673. The Hotline is open 24/7.

