MDOT raising awareness of work zone safety

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reminding people to pay attention while driving through work zones. This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week.

“Every year we take this opportunity to remind motorists to slow down, put the phone away, and pay attention to all advanced warning signals and signs that we have posted in work zones throughout the state,” said Michael Flood, the public information officer with MDOT. “75% of our workforce works alongside highways, so this is an extremely unpredictable and dangerous environment.”

Officials with MDOT said that according to the most recent national data from 2019, there were 762 fatal crashes in work zones, resulting in the deaths of 842 people. Some tips to keep everyone safe in work zones include following posted speed limit signs, avoiding distractions, and being patient.

“[The highway is their] office and unfortunately, we’ve already had several accidents just over the last month or so that have involved our workers,” Flood said.

Out of the 842 lives lost in work zone crashes, 135 of those killed were highway workers.

“It’s more important now than it ever has been to get this message out and just take this time to remember how important [work zone safety is] this time of year with construction ramping up,” Flood said.

