Meridian High School tennis pair looks to bring home state title

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School’s Donovan Bradley and Bijen Patel only began playing tennis in the tenth grade.

Despite starting the sport later in life, the pair will compete against athletes that have been playing their entire lives in this week’s MHSAA Individual Tennis State Tournament.

Bradley and Patel will represent MHS in the Mixed Doubles Tournament for Class 6A. While the boys could be considered underdogs, Bradley believes they can compete with anyone.

“We practice hard. We’re determined and we’ll do anything to win,” Bradley said.

Meridian tennis coach Zachari Ruff said both boys had the athleticism to play tennis when they joined the team, but needed to learn the ins and outs of the sport.

“Just to see the growth in them from tenth graders to seniors is crazy,” Ruff said. “They came out and had only ever played soccer. The athletic ability was there, but it still came down to getting the technique...seeing where they are now from where they were then is crazy.”

Coach Ruff was unsure if Meridian has ever won a state title in tennis but said if so, it’s been a “long time”. The goal for everyone at state is to win a title, but Patel is hoping more long term success will come from the pair competing.

“Meridian High is usually known for basketball and football primarily, so it’s good that we’re doing great in tennis and achieving better,” Patel said. “Hopefully more kids will come out and play tennis for Meridian High so we can build a brand to this.”

The program has already seen a lot of growth in recent years according to Coach Ruff. He knows that even if Bradey and Patel don’t bring home a state title, they are still laying an important building block for the future of Meridian High tennis.

”It means a lot because the younger kids look up to Donovan and Bijen,” Coach Ruff said. “They are very hard workers in the classroom and hard workers on the court. That’s important for the program because those students are looking up to them thinking ‘I want to be them next year’”.

Bradley and Patel will open up state tournament play facing a duo from Madison High School. To follow along with the boys’ progress, click here.

