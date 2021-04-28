Norwood wins Meridian City Council Ward 3 runoff

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Joseph Norwood won the Democratic runoff for Meridian City Council Ward 3.

Norwood grabbed 65% of the vote in a landslide win over incumbent Fannie Johnson. Johnson served one term as councilwoman.

Norwood ran for Lauderdale County Tax Collector in 2015. He faces Republican James “JJ” Scott in the June 8th general election.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.