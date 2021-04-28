Advertisement

Norwood wins Meridian City Council Ward 3 runoff

Norwood wins in a landslide over incumbent Fannie Johnson; will face Republican James “JJ” Scott in the general election
Joseph Norwood defeated incumbent Fannie Johnson in the Ward 3 runoff.
Joseph Norwood defeated incumbent Fannie Johnson in the Ward 3 runoff.(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Joseph Norwood won the Democratic runoff for Meridian City Council Ward 3.

Norwood grabbed 65% of the vote in a landslide win over incumbent Fannie Johnson. Johnson served one term as councilwoman.

Norwood ran for Lauderdale County Tax Collector in 2015. He faces Republican James “JJ” Scott in the June 8th general election.

