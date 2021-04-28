Advertisement

Police investigate Tuesday shooting that put one person in the hospital

Meridian police investigate Tuesday shooting in the area of Vally Street.
Meridian police investigate Tuesday shooting in the area of Vally Street.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man is in the hospital in stable condition after being shot Tuesday afternoon in Meridian.

Police said the victim was in the 4300 block of Vally Street when he was shot in the neck.

“He was standing with another person,” Det. Rochester Anderson said. “That person has not been identified because the victim cannot remember who he was standing with. He does know he received a gunshot. He was found on 45th Avenue by some “Good Samaritans.”

Police have not identified the person or people responsible for the shooting and are currently searching for leads.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

“He suffered a collapsed lung. The Good Samaritans were able to administer basic first aid to him until help arrived,” said Anderson.

If you know who might be responsible for this shooting, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Democrat nominee Jimmie Smith (right) will face Republican Robert J. Ray and independent Weston...
Bland loses Democrat runoff, Smith advances to general election
Cord McLerran Catch
In his first Braves baseball game, a Tennessee teen has a story to last a lifetime
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 27, 2021
Jose Menza was shot in the chest and died after an argument in the Kalem community east of...
Man shot, killed by sister in Scott County, coroner says
The City of York was not given advance notice.
Pharmacy board sets meeting with owner of Sumter Co. drug stores

Latest News

Guns found after overnight shooting in Meridian
Suspect in custody following overnight shooting, no injuries reported
A homicide victim was found inside of a car in October 2020. A second person has been arrested...
Second person in custody for 2020 homicide
A Boil Water Notice in Rose Hill affects customers on County Road 22 and County Road 226.
Rose Hill issues Boil Water Notice
Mississippi is resuming the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after a temporary halt.
Mississippi resumes use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after temporary halt