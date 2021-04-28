Police investigate Tuesday shooting that put one person in the hospital

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man is in the hospital in stable condition after being shot Tuesday afternoon in Meridian.

Police said the victim was in the 4300 block of Vally Street when he was shot in the neck.

“He was standing with another person,” Det. Rochester Anderson said. “That person has not been identified because the victim cannot remember who he was standing with. He does know he received a gunshot. He was found on 45th Avenue by some “Good Samaritans.”

Police have not identified the person or people responsible for the shooting and are currently searching for leads. The man was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.



“He suffered a collapsed lung. The Good Samaritans were able to administer basic first aid to him until help arrived,” said Anderson.



If you know who might be responsible for this shooting, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

