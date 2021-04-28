Robert Ray set to challenge Smith and Lindemann

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian mayoral field is set for the general election with Jimmie Smith moving on to represent the Democrat Party. One of his challengers will be Robert J. Ray, the only Republican to run this time.

Ray is a Meridian native and is retired. Newscenter 11 asked him for an early assessment of the race between himself, independent candidate Weston Lindemann and Smith.

”I was excited that he won,” said Ray. “I think that time has kind of left him behind. I think what Meridian needs, he don’t understand exactly how to accomplish what Meridian needs. And Lindemann, he’s just too young and I think he’s afraid and you can’t have anybody leading like that.”

Ray cites problems with the Meridian Police Department and bad roads as key issues in the mayoral race.

