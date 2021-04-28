Advertisement

Ruthie Nash wins Ward 4 Alderman Democratic runoff election

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Ruthie Nash will be moving on to the general election race on June 8th as she claims her win in Philadelphia’s run-off election on the Democrat side.

Newscenter 11 caught up with Nash after she won the run-off election with 8 votes more than her opponent Ajatha Nichols.

Nash said she’s committed to seeing her ward develop with her ideas for the community.

That includes decrease violence and tear down abandoned buildings. Nash said that she is grateful for her supporters.

“I didn’t think I would get this far, but guy the grace of God I did. I thank the people that put their trust in me. they supported me to do it,” Nash said.

Nash will now face independent candidate Shaun Seales in the June 8th general election.

