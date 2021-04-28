Advertisement

Scott County woman arrested for killing brother

Officials say Erika Meza shot and killed her brother, Jose Meza, after an argument over a key.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County officials said a man was shot and killed by his sister Monday night. The shooting happened on Highway 80, east of Morton in the Kalem community.

Coroner J. Van Thames says Jose Meza was shot in the chest after an argument over a key. Meza was rushed to the hospital and later died.

His sister, 24-year-old Erika Meza, was taken into custody by Scott County deputies. She was charged with first-degree murder.

