Second person in custody for 2020 homicide

A homicide victim was found inside of a car in October 2020. A second person has been arrested...
A homicide victim was found inside of a car in October 2020. A second person has been arrested in the case.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A person of interest has been arrested in a homicide case from October 2020.

Meridian police say they are still following leads and trying to determine the man’s connection to the October 23 killing of Charquez Mercer, 25.

Mercer was shot and killed near Velma Young Park on a Friday evening six months ago. He was found inside of a car on the corner of 16th Ave. and 24th St. Detectives say the investigation is far from over.

“We have a person in custody and that person has been charged. It’s pending further investigation to determine the role this person played in the murder. There are other people on our radar,” Det. Rochester Anderson said.

Kenneth Barrett, 21, has already been charged with murder in the case.

Anderson encourages anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

