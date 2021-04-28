Advertisement

Secretary of State: “No major issues” with runoffs

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office said it received no reports of major issues during municipal primary runoff elections Tuesday.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office said it received no reports of major issues during municipal primary runoff elections Tuesday. Call volume into an elections hotline remained low throughout the day, with most calls relating to polling place locations and voters trying to determine if there were runoff elections in their municipalities.

Any voter who cast an affidavit ballot because the voter did not have an acceptable form of photo ID must visit their local Municipal Clerk’s Office by Tuesday, May 4, 2021, to show an acceptable form of photo identification.
Municipalities have until May 7th to send certified results from primary runoff elections to the secretary of state’s office.
Mississippi’s general election is Tuesday, June 8.

For sample ballots or more information regarding the upcoming races, please contact your Municipal Clerk’s Office.

For more information about state election laws or Election Day information, visit Y’all Vote or call the Elections Division Hotline at 601-576-2550.

