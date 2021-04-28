Advertisement

Suspect in custody following overnight shooting, no injuries reported

By Tom Williams
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police have detained one person officers say is connected to a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

At least two houses and two cars were hit by bullets in the 4700 block of Hooper Street. Officers responded to the area after they heard gunfire around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday.

A white Honda was found abandoned in the middle of the road with guns inside. Investigators say the car and two guns were stolen.

“We had two homes that were hit. Forty shell casings were recovered. Thankfully, no one was injured. We do have a person of interest that we have in custody,” Det. Rochester Anderson said.

No one was injured in the shooting.

