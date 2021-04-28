Advertisement

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian Brakemen Mountain Biking

Meridian Brakemen Mountain Biking Team
Meridian Brakemen Mountain Biking Team(Misty Hollingsworth)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Congratulations to the Meridian Brakemen mountain biking team on being selected as our Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

The Meridian Brakemen are a new mountain biking team sponsored by Heart and Sole Cycles and Fitness.

They welcome anyone interested in the sport of mountain biking to come join the team!

More information about the team can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian
Shots fired near WTOK live broadcast
Sign posted on York Drug entrance
“Devastating.” Two pharmacies in Sumter County close suddenly
Democrat nominee Jimmie Smith (right) will face Republican Robert J. Ray and independent Weston...
Bland loses Democrat runoff, Smith advances to general election
A capital murder suspect was arrested Saturday night in Meridian by the Meridian Special...
Capital murder suspect arrested in Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 26, 2021

Latest News

Donovan Bradley (left) and Bijen Patel (right) began playing tennis three years ago but will be...
Meridian High School tennis pair looks to bring home state title
2020-21 EMCC women's rodeo team
EMCC women claim school-first NIRA Ozark Region rodeo championship
Area softball teams advance in MHSAA state tournament
Local tennis teams compete in state tournament