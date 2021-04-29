Advertisement

Arizona murder suspect escapes officers near Atlanta airport

This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jssan Carlos Strover....
This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jssan Carlos Strover. Strover, an Arizona murder suspect, broke away from deputies at Atlanta’s airport and escaped into nearby woods Thursday, April 29, 2021, touching off a massive search for the fugitive. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)(Atlanta Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Police are searching for a murder suspect near the Atlanta airport after he escaped from sheriff’s deputies who were taking him back to Arizona.

Officials say Jsaan Carlos Strover got away from two Maricopa County deputies while they were dropping off a rental car at the airport.

The 20-year-old Strover is wanted for murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in Arizona.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat tells reporters that Strover ran away after deputies unshackled his legs so he could walk down stairs.

Dozens of officers from multiple agencies were searching for Strover with dogs and helicopters Thursday.

