City of Meridian Arrest Report April 29, 2021
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANTHONY J BROADWAY
|1993
|5919 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|DENNIS R PALMER
|1966
|1803 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DEGHANDA L HOLT
|1977
|324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING A BUSINESS
TRESPASSING
|ERNEST Q CLARK
|2000
|3202 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|ANTONIO WALKER
|2000
|3016 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|ISAIAH CLARK
|2000
|3602 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
PETIT LARCENY
|OMETRIC R BROWN
|1977
|2304 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TOBIAS WINDHAM
|1994
|2328 FRONT ST APT 2 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JOELLEN L JASON
|1986
|41C FAIRCHILD RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:38 PM on April 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 Vally Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.