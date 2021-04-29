City of Meridian Arrest Report April 29, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 9:38 PM on April 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 Vally Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

There were not any shootings reported.