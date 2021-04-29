Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report April 29, 2021

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANTHONY J BROADWAY19935919 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
DENNIS R PALMER19661803 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DEGHANDA L HOLT1977324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING A BUSINESS
TRESPASSING
ERNEST Q CLARK20003202 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
ANTONIO WALKER20003016 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
ISAIAH CLARK20003602 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
PETIT LARCENY
OMETRIC R BROWN19772304 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
TOBIAS WINDHAM19942328 FRONT ST APT 2 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JOELLEN L JASON198641C FAIRCHILD RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:38 PM on April 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 Vally Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.

Most Read

Officials say Erika Meza shot and killed her brother, Jose Meza, after an argument over a key.
Scott County woman arrested for killing brother
A homicide victim was found inside of a car in October 2020. A second person has been arrested...
Second person in custody for 2020 homicide
Cord McLerran Catch
In his first Braves baseball game, a Tennessee teen has a story to last a lifetime
Democrat nominee Jimmie Smith (right) will face Republican Robert J. Ray and independent Weston...
Bland loses Democrat runoff, Smith advances to general election
Guns found after overnight shooting in Meridian
Suspect in custody following overnight shooting, no injuries reported

Latest News

Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 29, 2021
Guns found after overnight shooting in Meridian
Suspect in custody following overnight shooting, no injuries reported
A homicide victim was found inside of a car in October 2020. A second person has been arrested...
Second person in custody for 2020 homicide
Meridian police investigate Tuesday shooting in the area of Vally Street.
Police investigate Tuesday shooting that put one person in the hospital