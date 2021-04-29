Collapsed building update: Three weeks later

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been three weeks since a downtown Meridian building collapsed on 23rd Ave.

One lane is now open after a portion of an unstable wall was knocked down by a contractor last week. Owner, Sam Dabit, said he is still waiting on word from his insurance company before he can demolish the rest of the structure. He said the city of Meridian is asking for the process to be expedited.

“They asked me if I can go ahead and tear down the building. My hands are kind of tied on that end because I’m waiting on my insurance. They are telling me to wait and that there’s nothing they can do right now. It’s basically a sit and wait type of situation,”

City leaders hope to have the situation resolved before the Threefoot Festival begins on May 14.

Meanwhile, portions of 25th Ave. near 5th St. have also been blocked off for three weeks. One wall of the E.F. Young Hotel is bulging similar to the collapsed building before it fell.

Community Development Director Laura Carmichael says the city is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. She said there’s no timeline on when 25th Ave. or 23rd Ave. will fully reopen.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.