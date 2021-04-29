COVID-19 in Mississippi: 161 new cases reported Thursday, full vaccinations at 25%

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 161 new cases, 2 new deaths and 29 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

The latest MSDH report shows 769,013 people are fully vaccinated, or approximately 25%, and 1,669,274 doses have been administered in total. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older.

Below are charts showing the level of vaccination in east Mississippi counties and the state of Mississippi:

County People Fully Vaccinated % of Pop. Fully Vaccinated People Receiving at Least One Dose % of Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose Clarke 4836 31% 3982 26% Kemper 2511 26% 2079 21% Lauderdale 23,346 31% 19,315 26% Neshoba 5675 19% 4811 17% Newton 6494 31% 5383 26% Wayne 4376 22% 3607 18%

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

