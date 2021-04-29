Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 161 new cases reported Thursday, full vaccinations at 25%

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 161 new cases, 2 new deaths and 29 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.(none)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 161 new cases, 2 new deaths and 29 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

The latest MSDH report shows 769,013 people are fully vaccinated, or approximately 25%, and 1,669,274 doses have been administered in total. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older.

Below are charts showing the level of vaccination in east Mississippi counties and the state of Mississippi:

CountyPeople Fully Vaccinated% of Pop. Fully VaccinatedPeople Receiving at Least One Dose% of Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose
Clarke483631%398226%
Kemper251126%207921%
Lauderdale23,34631%19,31526%
Neshoba567519%481117%
Newton649431%538326%
Wayne437622%360718%

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

