Crimenet 04_29_21

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Lakesiya Blakney.

Blakney is a 28-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′6″ in height, weighing 140 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted of burglary.

If you know where Blakney can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

