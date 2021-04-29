Advertisement

Crimenet 04_29_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Lakesiya Blakney.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Lakesiya Blakney.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Lakesiya Blakney.

Blakney is a 28-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′6″ in height, weighing 140 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted of burglary.

If you know where Blakney can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Erika Meza shot and killed her brother, Jose Meza, after an argument over a key.
Scott County woman arrested for killing brother
A homicide victim was found inside of a car in October 2020. A second person has been arrested...
Second person in custody for 2020 homicide
Cord McLerran Catch
In his first Braves baseball game, a Tennessee teen has a story to last a lifetime
Democrat nominee Jimmie Smith (right) will face Republican Robert J. Ray and independent Weston...
Bland loses Democrat runoff, Smith advances to general election
Guns found after overnight shooting in Meridian
Suspect in custody following overnight shooting, no injuries reported

Latest News

WTOK-TV is a finalist in the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s 2021...
WTOK’s ‘CommUnity’ campaign recognized by NAB Leadership Foundation
The State Games of Mississippi is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary (Courtesy: State Games...
State Games of Mississippi honors sponsors and celebrates 30th anniversary
Realtor Terry Winstead believes the lack of inventory is a huge factor behind rising home prices.
Hot housing market impacts Meridian
It's been 21 days since a building collapsed in Meridian.
Collapsed building update: Three weeks later