Greg Eiland hopes to make family, fallen friend proud with NFL Draft selection

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Coming out of Philadelphia High School, Greg Eiland had scholarship offers from 11 universities including Florida, Ole Miss and Texas.

Like many athletes from Mississippi, the idea of staying close to home appealed to Eiland, which is why he ultimately chose Mississippi State.

“With Starkville being an hour away from home, it was an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up,” Eiland said. “My family got to come see me play a lot of football and it was great.”

At 6-foot-8 and 335 pounds, Eiland was one of the biggest players on the MSU roster.

Even when he played Philadelphia Youth Football, he was bigger than the other kids, which landed him into a specific position group.

“With my long arms and long legs, I knew I was destined to be on the offensive line,” Eiland said. “I loved it. The things offensive linemen get to do on the football field is unmatched.”

After redshirting his freshman season, Eiland appeared in 13 games with four starts for the Bulldogs the following year.

2018 was Eiland’s breakout year. He started all 13 games at left tackle for the Bulldogs, allowing only six sacks, three hits and 18 hurries during his sophomore campaign.

Eiland learned a lot about himself as both a person and player making the jump from high school to college football.

“You’re not going to have that person to wake you up every day, tell you where you need to be and what time you need to be there,” Eiland said. “I had to be more accountable and make sure to do all the little things right.”

Being accountable is exactly what Eiland did in Starkville, both on the football field and in the classroom. He helped the Bulldogs find success through Egg Bowl victories and two postseason bowl games wins while also making sure to get his degree.

When asked why any of the NFL’s 32 teams should pick him in this week’s draft, Eiland talked about his size and skills, but also emphasized his responsible nature.

“I never got in trouble. I stayed out of the way and just did all the important, small things like get my degree,” Eiland said. “They would get a great player who’s had a lot of experience playing in the SEC the past four years who is also a great person.”

Playing in the NFL is about more than just achieving a personal dream for Eiland. He wants to provide for his mom and the rest of his family, and carry on the legacy of his late best friend Josten Baxstrum.

Baxstrum and Eiland first met in grade school and stayed best friends all the way up until Baxstrum’s death in 2018 from an accidental gunshot wound.

The letters “LLJB” for Long Live Josten Baxstrum and the No. 3 alongside Magnolia flowers tattooed on Eiland’s right arm serve as reminders that his best friend and former high school football teammate has been right there with him throughout the journey.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about him,” Eiland said. “He was actually the big football guy. I was just the one that had the size and ability to go on and play, but he knew everything about football. I just want to make sure I get this done for him because I know he’s looking down on me.”

Eiland said he plans to watch the draft with his friends and family at home in Philadelphia. His hometown is what’s molded him into the player and person he is today.

”Philadelphia’s just always been home. That’s the only way I can put it,” Eiland said. “It’s had a huge impact because like you said, we’ve had a long history of Philadelphia football being good and a lot of good players coming through. I just want to carry on my name and my legacy for my family just to show the type of person I am and also the type of football player I am.”

All seven rounds of the NFL Draft will be broadcasted on WTOK with round one beginning Thursday at 7 pm.

