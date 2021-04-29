Advertisement

High school students learn about health-related careers

By Andrew Samet
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 40 ninth grade students from Meridian High School were at Meridian Community College to learn about health-related jobs that men typically do not go into.

“[The students] are beginning their high school career and we want them to start thinking about occupations for the future, so we’re excited about this opportunity for them,” said MHS counselor Holli Cobb.

Students learned about various programs including Medical Lab Technology, Medical Assisting, Surgical Technology, and more.

“We appreciate MCC for providing this opportunity through a grant for our students, and they’ve really enjoyed looking at different fields and exploring areas that they might not have thought about,” Cobb said.

This event was made possible thanks to a grant funded by the Mississippi Community College Board.

“This is a great opportunity for these students to explore these career opportunities in the health industry, and since they’re ninth graders, they have the opportunity to be in the health science programs at Ross Collins at Meridian High,” said Lori Smith, the dean of workforce education at MCC. “So this gives them the opportunity to decide whether they want to pursue that particular career and tech program when they get to be a 10th grader.”

This was the first field trip students at Meridian High School were able to go on since the pandemic began.

