Advertisement

Miss. congressional leaders react to Biden’s first address to Congress

President Joe Biden addresses spending proposals, COVID-19 recovery and police reform in his...
President Joe Biden addresses spending proposals, COVID-19 recovery and police reform in his first speech to Congress.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - President Biden declared Wednesday night that “America is rising anew” as he called for an expansion of federal programs to drive the economy past the pandemic and broadly extend the social safety net on a scale not seen in decades.

In his first address to Congress, Biden talked about overcoming the coronavirus pandemic with a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families, and education, the power of the government, democracy, and his infrastructure plan.

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker criticized the president’s proposal to raise taxes to pay for his plans, saying it will have a negative impact on jobs.
“The last thing we need to do is change the tax policies that were getting us to this great wave of job creation,” Wicker said. “So I worry what the President is proposing is going to put a huge damper on job creation.”

Fellow Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said she respects the president’s intentions but believes he’s set an unreasonable course.

“There are real problems facing our nation—an economic downturn, unacceptable jobless rates, aging infrastructure, and unrelenting enemies,” Hyde-Smith said. “I am willing to work with anyone in Congress to address these serious challenges, but I do not believe a radical, big-spending, big-government agenda will unify a nation working to rebuild from the pandemic.”

Mississippi’s lone Democratic congressman, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, says President Biden offered a unifying vision for America and a path forward.

“It is clear that America has the leadership necessary to live up to its promise, face these crises head-on, and build back better,” Thompson said. “I am glad to know President Joe Biden understands that voter suppression, the domestic terrorism that occurred on Jan. 6, and white supremacy threatens our democracy. We must stand against anything that threatens our democracy!”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Erika Meza shot and killed her brother, Jose Meza, after an argument over a key.
Scott County woman arrested for killing brother
A homicide victim was found inside of a car in October 2020. A second person has been arrested...
Second person in custody for 2020 homicide
Cord McLerran Catch
In his first Braves baseball game, a Tennessee teen has a story to last a lifetime
Democrat nominee Jimmie Smith (right) will face Republican Robert J. Ray and independent Weston...
Bland loses Democrat runoff, Smith advances to general election
Guns found after overnight shooting in Meridian
Suspect in custody following overnight shooting, no injuries reported

Latest News

Two storefronts are empty, Monday, April 5, 2021 in New York.
Jobless claims drop 13,000 to 553,000 as economy heals
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they arrive at Lawson Army...
Biden turns to Georgia to begin pitch for huge spending plan
COVID: Vaccinations and case rates declining
FILE: A view of the White House in Washington on Nov. 2, 2020.
Federal authorities investigate possible energy attack near White House