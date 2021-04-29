Mississippi Gaming Commission rolls back COVID-19 restrictions

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Beginning Friday evening, all casinos in Mississippi will no longer be required to implement restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including masks and social distancing.

The Mississippi Gaming Industry released a letter Thursday saying all requirements related to COVID-19 that were previously mandated will be canceled April 30. The ordinance goes into effect at 5 p.m. statewide.

Casinos are still required to abide by state and local rules for ordinances pertaining to COVID-19.

On March 4, 2021, the gaming commission relaxed some of its restrictions on occupancy but still required masks and social distancing inside casinos.

