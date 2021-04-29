Advertisement

Mississippi Gaming Commission rolls back COVID-19 restrictions

Beginning Friday evening, all casinos in Mississippi will no longer be required to implement...
Beginning Friday evening, all casinos in Mississippi will no longer be required to implement restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including masks and social distancing. (Source: WWBT)(Pixabay)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Beginning Friday evening, all casinos in Mississippi will no longer be required to implement restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including masks and social distancing.

The Mississippi Gaming Industry released a letter Thursday saying all requirements related to COVID-19 that were previously mandated will be canceled April 30. The ordinance goes into effect at 5 p.m. statewide.

Casinos are still required to abide by state and local rules for ordinances pertaining to COVID-19.

On March 4, 2021, the gaming commission relaxed some of its restrictions on occupancy but still required masks and social distancing inside casinos.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Erika Meza shot and killed her brother, Jose Meza, after an argument over a key.
Scott County woman arrested for killing brother
A homicide victim was found inside of a car in October 2020. A second person has been arrested...
Second person in custody for 2020 homicide
Cord McLerran Catch
In his first Braves baseball game, a Tennessee teen has a story to last a lifetime
Democrat nominee Jimmie Smith (right) will face Republican Robert J. Ray and independent Weston...
Bland loses Democrat runoff, Smith advances to general election
Guns found after overnight shooting in Meridian
Suspect in custody following overnight shooting, no injuries reported

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 161 new cases, 2 new deaths and 29...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 161 new cases reported Thursday, full vaccinations at 25%
Futurecast - Friday April 30, 2021 at 3 AM
Rain returns tonight, thunder possible
Sports 10PM - April 28, 2021
Suspect in custody following overnight shooting, no injuries reported
Suspect in custody following overnight shooting, no injuries reported