Advertisement

Moderna ups COVID vaccine production

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Moderna wants to make up to a billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year as it ups production.

Back in January, the initial global estimate was 600 million doses.

The drugmaker now says it wants to add another 200 million to 400 million to the tally.

The goal for 2022 is 3 billion doses.

The Moderna estimates include the company’s authorized COVID-19 vaccine along with potentially lower-dose variant boosters and pediatric vaccines that are in the works.

The drugmaker says it will start making investments at manufacturing facilities this year and ramp up production after that.

The company also says it’s working to extend the shelf life of its vaccines.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Erika Meza shot and killed her brother, Jose Meza, after an argument over a key.
Scott County woman arrested for killing brother
A homicide victim was found inside of a car in October 2020. A second person has been arrested...
Second person in custody for 2020 homicide
Cord McLerran Catch
In his first Braves baseball game, a Tennessee teen has a story to last a lifetime
Democrat nominee Jimmie Smith (right) will face Republican Robert J. Ray and independent Weston...
Bland loses Democrat runoff, Smith advances to general election
Guns found after overnight shooting in Meridian
Suspect in custody following overnight shooting, no injuries reported

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 161 new cases, 2 new deaths and 29...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 161 new cases reported Thursday, full vaccinations at 25%
This Kansas City pub opened its patio for COVID vaccinations.
Free rides, beer and savings bonds: Vaccinators get creative
FILE - This June 4, 2015 file photo shows bestselling author Jason Matthews in Washington.
Jason Matthews, author of ‘Red Sparrow’ thrillers, dies
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) recaps Biden joint session speech
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) recaps joint session speech