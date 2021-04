Graveside services for Mr. Tarjarin Moore will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Center Ridge Cemetery, DeSoto, MS, with Rev. Lorenzo Carter officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Moore, 37, of Quitman, MS, who died Sunday, April 25, 2021 at South Central Hospital, Laurel, MS. Viewing: None.

