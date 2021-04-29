Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Edwin Allen, Sr. will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. James Ruffin officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Thomas Edwin Allen, Sr., a life-long resident of Meridian was born in Lauderdale County on March 7, 1917 and passed away at his home surrounded by family and loved ones on April 26, 2021. He was 104.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Emery Allen and Ella Mae Danner Allen, his loving wife of 63 years, Joan Bailey Allen, and his brother, William E. “Bill” Allen.

Mr. Allen’s survivors include his two sons, Thomas “Tommy” Edwin Allen, Jr. (Linda), William “Bill” Bailey Allen (Marilynne), and a daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Allen Bagby (John); seven grandchildren, Megan Bagby, Danner Bagby, John Allen Bagby, Kristie Allen Dabbs (Drew), Kayla Allen Few (Alex), Taylor Allen, and Bailey Allen Dungan (Will); and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Allen was a graduate of Meridian High School and Mississippi Business College. He graduated from Officer Candidate School, Fort Lee, Virginia and Motor Operation School, Fort Warren, Wyoming. He served four years in the United States Army, three years of which were with the Quartermaster Corps. He was assigned as a QM officer in the 96 th Infantry Division and served in combat for three years in the Pacific Theater during World War II with landings in the Philippines, Okinawa, and Leyte. For his service, he was decorated with four Bronze Star achievements.

He joined Newell Paper Company in 1946 and served 43 years. He retired in 1989 after serving in management and as Chief Executive Officer of the Jackson/Newell Paper Company Group.

Mr. Allen also served in the following: Lamar School Board, United Way Board of Directors, Meridian Industrial Foundation Board, Vice President of Tested Papers, Chicago, IL, and the Advisory Board for Hammermill Paper Company in Erie, Pennsylvania. He was an active member of Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church serving six years as Sunday school teacher, a deacon, and Chairman of the Finance and Policy as well as Procedure Committees.

The Allen family wishes to thank the following long-serving workers: Ruby Boyd, Bobby Williams, Junior Sturdivant, Milton Sanders, and Lucy Rice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be shared with Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church.

Pall bearers will be Mr. Allen’s son-in-law, grandsons, and Harvey Swearingen, Tommy Galyean, and Tommy Duncan.

