Graveside services for Mrs. Renia Mae Lewis Tinsley will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Bob Null officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with her arrangements.

Mrs. Tinsley, 96, passed away at her home in the Damascus community in Kemper County, MS on April 26 th surrounded by her family.

Renia was a loving wife, mother of four, grandmother of 9, “Ole” grandma of 20, as her great grandchildren called her, and great-great grandmother of 2. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family. She loved her family deeply and made each family member feel her love deeply. She was a committed Christian and loved the Lord with all her heart.

She is survived by her children, Ricky (Deborah) Lamar Tinsley of Riverside, CA, Doretta Lynn Tinsley Ocampo of Collinsville, MS, Billy Eugene Tinsley of Collinsville, MS and Johnny Purnell Tinsley of Collinsville, MS. Grandchildren Joshua Lamar Tinsley, Tanya Renia Ocampo, Jessica Lynn Ocampo, Jeremy (Amanda) Russell Tinsley, Jason (Amber) Michael Tinsley, Shawna (Matthew) Marie Jenkins, Charla (Evan) Nicole Schrodel and Jacob Christian Tinsley, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In 2002, Renia was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Algene Lamar Tinsley. In 2020, she was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amber Elyse Couture.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721