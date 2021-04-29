Advertisement

Tomoko T. Hill
By Letisha Young
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Memorial services for Mrs. Tomoko T. Hill will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Independent Methodist Church with Rev. Sephus Garret officiating.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Tomoko T. Hill, 89, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Tomoko was born in Tokyo, Japan on December 18, 1931.  Before moving to the United States at 26, she was a banker in Tokyo.  In May of 1957, she married and moved to Meridian, Mississippi where she has resided her entire adult life.  Raised as a Buddhist in Japan, Tomoko accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior after being witnessed to by her neighbor, Pastor Miriam Elnav.  Tomoko was a retired seamstress from Troy Laundry. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing in her free time, as well as ceramics,  fishing, and line dancing with the Fancy Feet group at Aldersgate.  Affectionately known as “Jappy” by many, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Tomoko is survived by her daughter, Christine Harris (Bill); her granddaughter, Brandy Null (Kevin); and her great-grandchildren, Ava Grace Null and Aydan Null.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, two brothers, and a grandson, Billy Harris, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the Sunday Church Fund at Aldersgate Methodist Senior Living Facility, 6600 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian, MS 39305.

The family would like to express appreciation to Dr. Paul Wilcox and staff, as well as the staff of Aldersgate, Susan Jackson at Bedford Care Center of Marion, and Clay Lewis with StaHome Hospice Care.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

