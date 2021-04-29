Pickens County will get millions under American Rescue Plan

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WTOK) -One of Alabama’s most economically challenged counties will get millions in federal COVID-19 relief money.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) made the announcement Thursday as she continues her American Rescue Plan District tour in Pickens County. The historic legislation creates a local coronavirus recovery. The fund will help keep teachers, health professionals and first responders on the frontlines as the vaccine roll-out and economic recovery efforts continue.

“Today I am thrilled to announce that Pickens County will receive over $3 million provided by the historic American Rescue Plan,” said Rep. Sewell. “The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the systemic disinvestments in rural counties throughout my district that have been deprived of vital resources such as healthcare, broadband and infrastructure. As Representative of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, I remain committed to ensuring that my constituents are given access to these critical resources.”

Here are additional details from Rep. Sewell’s announcement and more information about the American Rescue Plan:

· Pickens County will receive $3.87 million.

· Pickens County Schools will receive $8.004 million.

· The City of Gordo will receive $300,000.

· The Town of Carrollton will receive $170,000.

· The City of Aliceville will receive $420,000.

The American Rescue Plan will save lives and livelihoods:

· Put Vaccines in Arms: The plan has created a $20 billion national vaccination program that includes setting up community vaccination sites nationwide and addressing disparities facing communities of color. It also takes complementary measures to combat the virus, including scaling up testing and tracing, addressing shortages of personal protective equipment and other critical supplies, investing in high-quality treatments and addressing health care disparities.

· Put Money in People’s Pockets: The plan finishes the job on the President’s promise to provide $2,000 in direct assistance to households across America with checks of $1,400 per person, following the $600 down payment enacted in December. The plan will also provide direct housing assistance, nutrition assistance for 40 million Americans, expand access to safe and reliable child care and affordable health care, extend unemployment insurance so that 18 million American workers can pay their bills and support 27 million children with an expanded Child Tax Credit and more than 17 million low-wage workers through an improved Earned Income Tax Credit.

· Put Children Safely Back in School: The plan delivers $170 billion for education and $45 billion for child care providers. This includes a $130 billion investment in K-12 school re-opening and making up for lost time in the classroom, with funds that can be used for such things as reducing class sizes, modifying spaces so that students and teachers can socially distance, improving ventilation, implementing more mitigation measures, providing personal protective equipment and providing summer school or other support for students that help make up lost learning time this year. The plan also provides more than $40 billion for higher education.

· Put People Back In Jobs: The plan will provide crucial support for the hardest-hit small businesses, especially those owned by entrepreneurs from racial and ethnic backgrounds that have experienced systemic discrimination, with EIDL grants, expanded PPP eligibility and more. The plan also provides crucial resources to protect the jobs of first responders, frontline public health workers, teachers, transit workers and other essential workers that all Americans depend on.

Background on the American Rescue Plan District Tour:

Rep. Sewell’s American Rescue Plan District Tour is a series of site visits, roundtable discussions, and constituency meetings to connect residents of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District with all the resources available in the American Rescue Plan. The tour began on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

