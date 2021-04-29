Rain arrives Thursday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms will return Thursday night.

Our next weather maker is a cold front that will bring showers and thunderstorms to us. The showers and storms will increase in our area Thursday night between 10 PM and midnight. Severe thunderstorms are unlikely, but rain can fall heavily at times. The rain will diminish between 4 AM and 6 AM with any lingering showers ending before 9 AM Friday.

Rainfall amounts will average between a quarter inch and a half inch. Local variation either higher or lower is possible.

Tonight will be cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 66 degrees. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm, but we will stay dry during the day. The high temperature will be near 88 degrees.

We’re watching another rain maker that is expected to develop along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast this weekend. This system could arrive as early as Saturday or as late as Monday. Newer data on Wednesday are trending more toward Sunday or Monday. The bottom line with this one is there is some potential for rain over the weekend from this storm system, but this is a forecast that is fluid and will change as confidence grows with this system over the next few days.

