Rain returns tonight, thunder possible

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are off to another mild start out there on our Thursday, with temperatures in the upper-60s across the area. We look to see mostly cloudy skies today, but despite the cloud cover, high temperatures look to climb into the upper-80s. Although a shower or two will be possible this afternoon, the rain should hold off until the overnight hours.

After about 9-10 p.m., rain chances will increase across the area. A few thunderstorms will also be possible. The good news is that severe weather is unlikely. Rain and storm chances look to continue into our Friday, especially during the morning hours. High temperatures will be much cooler on Friday, with highs only in the mid-70s. We look to dry things out for Saturday, with high temperatures climbing into the upper-70s.

Scattered showers and storms may return on Sunday as high temperatures return to the low-80s. We’ll have to watch Sunday closely for the possibility of strong to severe storms, but a lot of uncertainty remains in terms of timing, which will have a large effect on severe weather potential. We’ll continue to see a chance of scattered showers and storms Monday through Wednesday of next week. Once again, too much uncertainty remains to predict the threat of strong to severe storms for next week.

