Saints GM Mikey Loomis possesses the picks to get ‘aggressive’ in the NFL Draft

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The circumstances may be different but the goal is still the same. The Saints want to add quality football players to their roster in the draft.

With eight picks in this year’s class, they’ll have more opportunities to do so.

It’s the most the Saints have going into a class since 2015. Within those eight, five are in the first 133 picks.

They have a first, a second, two thirds, a fourth, a sixth and two seventh-round picks.

General Manager Mickey Loomis welcomes the large group, especially after last year’s small class of four players.

“We’re happy to have the amount of picks that we have this year. When you don’t have a lot of picks it feels like you’ve done all of this work and don’t have much to show for it. So it’s good to have more picks,” said Mickey Loomis.

Their first pick is scheduled to come at No. 28 overall. But, it remains to be seen if they stay put there to get the guy they want.

Sean Payton said cornerback is a priority. The guy they reportedly want, Caleb Farley, would likely require them to move up to get him

Loomis, who’s the master of saying plenty while not showing any of his cards, spoke about how aggressive the team will be in the draft.

“If aggressive means move up more than moving down, then that’s what our track record is. One thing we’ve done in past, found someone we love, and made moves to get that player or players. If that’s the definition of aggressive, then I like it,” said Loomis.

