Sally Marie Wallace Hughes

By Letisha Young
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Sally Marie Wallace Hughes, 82, of Butler passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Choctaw General Hospital in Butler, Alabama. She was born November 23, 1938, to Jesse and Sadie Mae Wallace.

Sally was a dear sweet lady who loved God and her family and would do anything she could to help those in need. She was a blessing to those who knew her, and she will be greatly missed!

Survivors include her husband of 43 years, John T. Hughes of Butler; sons, Johnny Ford of Meridian, MS and Doug Ford of Butler; step-son, Jason Hughes (Tonya) of Fordtown; step-daughter, Kathy Hughes Garrett (Shane) of Meridian, MS; and 7 step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Wallace and Sadie Mae Skelton Wallace; granddaughter, Jaycee Ford; and 11 siblings, Paul, Allen, Lowe, Howard, Lula Mae, Sis, Willie Mae, Helen, Louise, Lorine, and Katie Mae.

A memorial service will be held at Eureka Baptist Church in Fordtown on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eureka Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at PO Box 32, Lisman, Alabama 36912.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

