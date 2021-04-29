Advertisement

Schools benefiting from Mississippi Lottery proceeds

About $35 million projected to go to education in the state
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi Lottery has been a big hit across the state with customers playing the lottery and purchasing scratch off tickets.

In fact, proceeds from the lottery have exceeded expectations, hitting over $90 million with three months remaining in the fiscal year. The first $80 million in lottery proceeds go for improvements to roads and bridges, with the remaining earmarked for education.

”To this point we know they’ve allocated those funds again toward doubling Pre-K, money into the classroom to teachers and also early literacy and math coaches.,” said John Mark Cain, Superintendent for the Lauderdale County School District. “There’s obviously going to be some other initiatives they look to fund. We haven’t received word on whether they’ll allocate that on their end or ask the school district to explore their input.”

The Mississippi Lottery projects proceeds to be around $115 million, meaning education will receive about $35 million.

