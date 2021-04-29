Showers and storms likely tonight through early Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely tonight. Severe thunderstorms are not likely, but a couple of stronger storms can produce some 50-55 mph wind gusts. Rain can fall heavily at times.

Occasional showers are possible throughout the evening, but the biggest part of the rain will arrive between 10 PM and 1 AM. The rain will wind down and end between 4 AM and 7 AM Friday. It’s possible the rain will be breaking up as it arrives. That means a few of us may stay dry, but it also means there can be a lot of variation in the start times. Just know that we all become fair game for rain between 10 PM and 1 AM outside of the occasional showers this evening.

The next 24 hours looks like this: this evening will be cloudy with a few showers. Rain and thunder will increase overall after 10 PM. Our low temperature by morning will be near 64 degrees. The biggest part of rain will end before the Friday morning drive. Friday will be cloudy, and some lingering showers are possible through about midday. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees.

Severe Storms Possible Sunday

Our next weather maker is a storm system that may bring severe thunderstorms to us on Sunday. The severe weather threat is conditional. In other words, certain elements are not showing a strong showing in the forecast data, and the severe weather threat needs those elements to be realized. In this case, the forecast wind shear - or change of wind direction and speed with height - makes a strong showing. The wind shear alone is such that it indicates potential for strong tornadoes. However, the forecast instability is extremely low. It’s low enough that it is the deciding factor. If the atmosphere can destabilize more than our forecast data suggest, Sunday has potential to be a dangerous weather day. If there’s no real difference between the forecast data and what actually happens Sunday, we’ll get a lot of heavy rain with some occasional thunder and lightning, but the severe weather potential will get squashed before it starts.

For now be informed and updated on Sunday’s weather. Know that there is some threat for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, and if that threat comes to fruition, the day could become dangerous. It’s also very possible the severe weather threat isn’t realized at all.

