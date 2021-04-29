Advertisement

State Games of Mississippi honors sponsors and celebrates 30th anniversary

The State Games of Mississippi is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary (Courtesy: State Games...
The State Games of Mississippi is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary (Courtesy: State Games of Mississippi)(WTOK)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT
Meridian, Miss. (WTOK) – The EMBDC and State Games of Mississippi teamed up to host Business After Hours Thursday evening.

The event at the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience featured live music and food. More importantly, the State Games celebrated its 30th anniversary and recognized the sponsors that make the games possible.

“Tonight is a very special event for us at State Games to honor our sponsors and our commissioners that stick with us throughout the year,” said Bobbie Harmon of the State Games. “We could not do what all we do without the sponsors support and their help through the entire games process.”

The opening ceremonies of the 30th State Games of Mississippi are set for Friday night, June 4, at the Meridian City Hall lawn.

