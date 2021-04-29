Weston Lindemann prepares for June election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Independent Mayoral Candidate, Weston Lindemann will hold a public meeting Saturday, May 1 at the Historic Temple Theatre from 2 p.m-4 p.m.

“I’ll be doing a town hall format meeting where I will communicate the entirety of my platform and my goal is to not leave that afternoon until there is no one left that can say I didn’t answer their questions,” said Lindemann.

Lindemann told Newscenter 11 that he went door to door talking with 2,000 people about important issues.

Police reform and business expansion are topics he plans to prioritize if elected.

“I think a lot of people recognize that Meridian has a lot to offer but the opportunity has too often fallen to fewer and fewer people and so we want to see a city that is thriving for more People and the way that the city can contribute to that effort and really help expand existing small businesses and see new business recruitment come to Meridian. I think that is a huge priority for the next administration and I’d like to be a big part of that,” said Lindemann.

Lindemann said he looks forward to hearing what fellow candidates Jimmie Smith and Robert Ray have to say leading up to the general election.

“Those of us who are left in this race, we all agree that we can do better that’s why we’ve put our names on the ballot. Now it’s time to hear from the candidates how it is they plan to do better. I have communicated this message to people directly on my website, WestonforMayor.com, of course on Facebook, and ill be communicating it again this weekend and when we debate. That’s my challenge to my opponents, let’s communicate now, let’s hear how it is you plan to do better because I’ll certainly be communicating that plan to the people,” said Lindemann.

The general election will be held June 8th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.