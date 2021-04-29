WTOK’s ‘CommUnity’ campaign recognized by NAB Leadership Foundation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV is a finalist in the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards.

Television and radio stations in small, medium and large markets are recognized for excellence and commitment to community service. WTOK is one of three finalists in the small market category.

Our ‘Community Unity’ campaign was chosen because it focused on building better relationships in Mississippi. “We are so honored to be recognized by the National Association of Broadcasters for this prestigious award,” said Jacque Harms, WTOK general manager. “The Service To America Award showcases TV stations who serve their communities with innovative campaigns and projects.”



WTOK-TV created the ‘CommUnity’ campaign as the events of 2020 divided the region. WTOK believes there is ‘One You. One Me. One Community.’



WTOK asked people in the community to voluntarily speak in the promo series. The priority was to show people from all walks of life and from various economic and social groups. Our marketing team traveled to places like farmers’ markets and schools to interview people for the promos.



The United Way of East Mississippi is a responsive partner to WTOK when approached to participate in our promotional campaign. They provide staff and resources to execute community service events.



The promotional announcements focus on building ‘CommUnity’ and feature people from all walks of life, social and economic backgrounds.

