2021 All Scholastic Sports Team: Grayson Vaughan

TOXEY, Ala. (WTOK) - Grayson Vaughan enrolled at South Choctaw Academy his freshman year after Sumter Academy closed its doors.

While at Sumter Academy, he competed in football, basketball and baseball and carried all three sports over with him.

Vaughan wrapped up his senior season of baseball on Saturday when the Rebels fell in the first round of the playoffs, which also marked the end of his high school athletic career.

“It really hasn’t sunk in yet,” Vaughan said. “I’m not really at terms with it yet.”

As the Rebels starting first baseman, Vaughn has had a lot of great memories with the team and achieved a lot of big wins.

“We’ve been successful…made the playoffs,” Vaughan said. “We actually made a run my ninth grade year. We went to the semifinals in baseball, but since then we’ve just been to the first and second round and got beat out.”

Vaughan also found success with the Rebels’ basketball team, where he played both forward and center.

“My 10th grade year we made it to the Elite 8 and got beat out, but ever since then we just made it to the Sweet 16,” Vaughan said.

While Vaughn’s intelligence has helped him succeed in the classroom, head football coach Charlie Taylor believes it’s also what’s separated him from others on the playing field.

“A lot of young men his age, when they’re really good in the classroom, they don’t excel on the field,” Taylor said. “They don’t have that sense for a specific sport, but he does. He has it in the classroom, on the football field, basketball court and baseball diamond.”

Vaughan has a 4.38 GPA and said his favorite subject is math. His English teacher Amy Wigley said on top of being a great student, Vaughan is someone others look to for guidance.

“As important as it is that he’s a good student, he is also very liked by the other students,” Wigley said. “The younger children like him and he serves as an excellent role model for our kids I think.”

While Vaughan has enjoyed being a high school athlete, he said it was important for him to be a student first to help set up a successful future.

“Sports aren’t going to last forever,” Vaughan said. “As long as I do good in school I can go to college, be successful, get a good job and that’s what’s gonna last forever.”

Vaughan recently found out he is the salutatorian of his graduating class. After graduation, he will be attending Mississippi State and plans to study civil and environmental engineering.

