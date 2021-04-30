2021 NFL Draft: Six Alabama players selected in the first round

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Six University of Alabama players were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Many expected to see talent from the University of Alabama early in the first round, and it didn’t take long before Bama fans began hearing familiar names.

Jaylen Waddle was selected by the Miami Dolphins as the 6th overall pick.

Once in Miami, Waddle will be reunited with former Bama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Bama cornerback Patrick Surtain was next up, selected by the Denver Broncos as the number 9 pick.

DeVonta Smith was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 10 overall pick.

Smith will find a familiar face in Philadelphia in Jaylen Hurts, former Bama quarterback drafted by Eagles last year.

Run It Back Thennnn My Boy! You Deserve It All Brotha , Congrats !! Let's Get To It ‼️@DeVontaSmith_6 — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) April 30, 2021

With the 15th overall pick, Bama QB Mac Jones was selected by the New England Patriots.

From ’Bama to the ’Boro.



From 'Bama to the 'Boro.

Welcome to New England, @MacJones_10! pic.twitter.com/yjM5HBj4C5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 30, 2021

With the 17th pick, the Las Vegas Raiders selected OT Alex Leatherwood.

Muscle up front 💪



Muscle up front 💪

Welcome to the Silver and Black, Alex Leatherwood!#RaiderNation | @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/h5jsdVs5tR — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 30, 2021

Steelers Nation selected running back Najee Harris as the 24th pick.

With the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @steelers select RB Najee Harris!



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/r6CpsrS6Vz — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021

Alabama tied the Miami Hurricanes’ 2004 record for the most first-round NFL draft picks.

