2021 NFL Draft: Six Alabama players selected in the first round

Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27,...
Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day draft, which has grown into one of America's biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with thousands of fans who will be separated by their loyalties, and whether they've been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Six University of Alabama players were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Many expected to see talent from the University of Alabama early in the first round, and it didn’t take long before Bama fans began hearing familiar names.

Jaylen Waddle was selected by the Miami Dolphins as the 6th overall pick.

Once in Miami, Waddle will be reunited with former Bama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Bama cornerback Patrick Surtain was next up, selected by the Denver Broncos as the number 9 pick.

DeVonta Smith was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles as the number 10 overall pick.

Smith will find a familiar face in Philadelphia in Jaylen Hurts, former Bama quarterback drafted by Eagles last year.

With the 15th overall pick, Bama QB Mac Jones was selected by the New England Patriots.

With the 17th pick, the Las Vegas Raiders selected OT Alex Leatherwood.

Steelers Nation selected running back Najee Harris as the 24th pick.

Alabama tied the Miami Hurricanes’ 2004 record for the most first-round NFL draft picks.

