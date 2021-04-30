Advertisement

Alabama Legislature passes education, general fund budgets

While the general fund passed as the largest in state history at $2.4 billion, it was dwarfed in size by the massive $7.6 billion allocated for education in the coming year.
By WSFA Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Legislature has approved both the general fund and education budgets, the only duties it is constitutionally required to complete during the session. While the general fund passed as the largest in state history at $2.4 billion, it was dwarfed in size by the massive $7.6 billion allocated for education in the coming year.

The education budget includes a $58 million increase for the Alabama Department of Education. There’s also more money for special education, Pre-K programs and career tech initiatives. The budget also made sure schools were not getting their funding cut because of lower enrollment numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we did not want to happen was eliminate teaching positions based upon artificially depressed enrollment numbers in schools only to have those students walk back in in the fall and not have enough teachers for them,” said Rep. Bill Poole, R-Tuscaloosa.

The education budget now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk for final approval.

