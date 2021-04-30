Advertisement

Alabama soldier accounted for from Korean War

Army Cpl. Henry L. Helms, 24, of Collbran, Alabama was a member of Company D, 1st Battalion,...
Army Cpl. Henry L. Helms, 24, of Collbran, Alabama was a member of Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950. (Source: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By WBRC Staff and DPAA
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRC) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said an Alabama soldier killed during the Korean War was accounted for on April 16, 2020.

Army Cpl. Henry L. Helms, 24, of Collbran, Alabama was a member of Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

To identify Helms’ remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence.
Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), Y chromosome (Y-STR), and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.

Helms’ name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Helms will be buried May 22, 2021, in Ringgold, Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Erika Meza shot and killed her brother, Jose Meza, after an argument over a key.
Scott County woman arrested for killing brother
A photo shows the treatment Buddy received after authorities said he was burned with an...
Child confesses to setting dog on fire in Mississippi
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 29, 2021
Greg Eiland during Mississippi State's game against Georgia
Greg Eiland hopes to make family, fallen friend proud with NFL Draft selection
A homicide victim was found inside of a car in October 2020. A second person has been arrested...
Second person in custody for 2020 homicide

Latest News

James Taylor tribute show
The James Taylor Tribute show set for Friday night at the Temple
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 246 new cases, 4 new deaths and 28...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 246 new cases, over 779K fully vaccinated
Mississippi’s Broken Heart: Rising heart disease rates amid COVID
Our Friday is cooler with a few showers