Child Killed in Hit-and-Run

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - A 2-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Highway 492 Thursday night. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark says the Union Police Department received a 911 call at 8:46 p.m.

Clark says the crash happened near the Neshoba-Newton County line.

No other information has been released at this time.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.