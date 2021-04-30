Advertisement

Child Killed in Hit-and-Run

By Janae' Hancock
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - A 2-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Highway 492 Thursday night. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark says the Union Police Department received a 911 call at 8:46 p.m.

Clark says the crash happened near the Neshoba-Newton County line.

No other information has been released at this time.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

