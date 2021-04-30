City of Meridian Arrest Report April 30, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 3:11 PM on April 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:45 PM on April 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.