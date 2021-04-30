Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report April 30, 2021

Daily Docket 4(wtok)
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ROGER D HORTON19521939 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 30, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 3:11 PM on April 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:45 PM on April 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

